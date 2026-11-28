Hotel Californian is looking to bring a little more of Santa Barbara’s creative spirit into the everyday hotel experience with its inaugural call for Santa Barbara County artists, inviting members of the community to submit their work for a paid collaboration that will put one artist’s creations in front of guests in unexpected ways.

An opportunity for artists at the Hotel Californian | Photo: Courtesy

Rather than limiting artwork to the walls of its lobby, the hotel plans to incorporate the selected artist’s work into several aspects of a guest’s stay. The collaboration could include everything from hotel key cards and exclusive apparel and merchandise to a lobby showcase and the property’s “Postcard to Your Future Self” experience. The artist will also be featured through the hotel’s digital and social media channels.

The initiative reflects Hotel Californian’s “where culture stays” philosophy and its desire to be an active participant in the neighborhood’s creative community.

“Being part of the Funk Zone means being part of a neighborhood shaped by artists, independent businesses, and creative expression,” said General Manager David Putnicki. “We want Hotel Californian to contribute to that spirit and help our guests connect with the people who give this community its character.”

The idea, Putnicki explained, is to make Santa Barbara’s creative artists part of the smaller, everyday details of a hotel stay. From a key card to a T-shirt or postcard, ordinary hotel keepsakes can become a way to showcase an artist’s work. “Our hope is to create something guests want to take home — and, along the way, introduce them to an artist whose work they’ll continue to follow,” he said.

Submissions are open through December 11, with the first artist expected to be announced in January 2027. The selected creator will have an initial six-month featured run, with additional artists introduced throughout the year. Compensation will be determined according to the scope of each project.

Artists interested in participating can submit their work here.