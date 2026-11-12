Selecting countertops is usually one of the most exciting milestones in a kitchen or bathroom design. For years, engineered quartz has been the go-to darling of the home industry, offering the sleek look of natural stone at an accessible price point with minimal maintenance. But in the design world, a major seismic shift is underway that every California homeowner needs to know about.

California’s Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board (OSHSB, part of Cal/OSHA) is moving to enact emergency regulations aimed at banning high-silica artificial stone. The proposed rule focuses on manufactured stone containing more than one percent crystalline silica — which includes nearly all traditional engineered quartz slabs on the market today.

Credit: Joseph Hendrickson – stock.adobe.com

The driver behind this legislation is critical: protecting the health of the fabricators who bring our design visions to life. When raw quartz slabs are cut, ground, and polished in fabrication shops, they release microscopic, ultra-toxic crystalline silica dust. Inhaling these particles has caused severe silicosis and irreversible lung disease in more than 650 stonecutters across California.

While Cal/OSHA’s draft regulations grant fabrication shops a six-month grace period from the final rule’s enactment to phase out inventory, the impact on the residential market will be immediate. If you are currently remodeling or planning a project, here is how to navigate these changes seamlessly without losing your momentum — or your aesthetic.

If Your Quartz Countertops Are Already Installed

If engineered quartz is already sitting on your kitchen island or vanity, take a deep breath. You do not need to replace or rip out your counters. Finished, solid quartz surfaces pose absolutely no health hazard to you, your family, or your guests. The dangerous silica dust is only generated during raw industrial cutting, grinding, and edge-polishing at the workshop — not during daily home use, meal prep, or cleaning.

Credit: Xi – stock.adobe.com

If You Have Ordered Quartz, But It Isn’t Cut or Installed Yet

The proposed ban would provide fabrication shops a phase-out period (likely six months) once finalized, so you’ll want to check with your contractor or stone fabricator to confirm whether they can legally, safely, and promptly fulfill your order before the cutoff. Many local stone shops are proactively transitioning away from high-silica materials or updating compliance protocols, which could lead to unexpected project delays. Call your contractor or stone fabricator today.

If You Are Still Planning Stages of a Remodel

Rather than risking delays or supply shortages, designers across the Central Coast are actively guiding clients toward safe, compliant alternatives that deliver incredible style:

Natural Stone (Marble, Soapstone, Granite): Timeless, patinated, and completely exempt from the artificial stone ban. Honed Carrara marble or deep charcoal soapstone bring exquisite, authentic character to Santa Barbara homes. (Note: Quartzite is a natural stone, but it naturally carries high silica content — always check if your local fabricator is equipped to handle it safely.)

Timeless, patinated, and completely exempt from the artificial stone ban. Honed Carrara marble or deep charcoal soapstone bring exquisite, authentic character to Santa Barbara homes. (Note: Quartzite is a natural stone, but it naturally carries high silica content — always check if your local fabricator is equipped to handle it safely.) Silica-Free Quartz: A number of manufacturers are already producing and marketing “crystalline silica-free” quartz slabs, which are a great choice if you want the durability and low-maintenance properties that traditional quartz offers.

A number of manufacturers are already producing and marketing “crystalline silica-free” quartz slabs, which are a great choice if you want the durability and low-maintenance properties that traditional quartz offers. Porcelain Slabs: Rapidly becoming the new gold standard in kitchen design, porcelain is nonporous, heat-proof, ultra-durable, and remarkably convincing at mimicking delicate marble veining.

Rapidly becoming the new gold standard in kitchen design, porcelain is nonporous, heat-proof, ultra-durable, and remarkably convincing at mimicking delicate marble veining. Warm, Organic Elements: Other materials, such as butcher block islands or hand-poured concrete, are great alternatives to consider!

Credit: R_Yosha – stock.adobe.com

Design is always evolving, and keeping our local tradespeople safe while building beautiful spaces is a win for everyone. By pivoting early in your planning process, you can keep your kitchen or bathroom remodel running smoothly, on budget, and beautifully on trend.

I’d love to see your remodeled kitchens and bathrooms! Tag me on social media @saltwood.interiors.

Christine S. Cowles is the owner of Saltwood Interiors, an interior design company specializing in residential and vacation rental properties. She is a certified Short-Term Rental StylistTM, member of Santa Barbara Association of Realtors, and a proud WEV graduate. She can be reached at design@saltwoodinteriors.com.