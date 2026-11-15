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With El You-Know Who knocking on our door, here’s some timely inspiration from Houzz, both beautiful and practical. This featured English country estate in Hampshire had a two-acre problem: poor drainage and a mostly empty yard that turned into a soggy mess whenever it rained. A professional makeover transformed it into a garden paradise, complete with a dining terrace, reflecting pool, bountiful brickwork, a boardwalk, and a rain garden that changes with the seasons. Along with plenty of gorgeous photos, the article offers practical tips for managing excess rainwater in your own landscape. Just the thing for a rainy day!

Donations for Diapers | Courtesy Photo

At this week’s Santa Barbara Association of Realtors monthly breakfast meeting, the association’s Community Outreach Committee presented a $28,000 donation to its nonprofit recipient of the year: Mothers’ Helpers. This local organization helps at-risk families with diapers, clothing, and all the essentials every baby needs. SBAOR has extended the deadline for applications to become its 2027 beneficiary through tomorrow, Monday, November 16.

Happy Birthday, Pearl | Courtesy Photo

Born November 16, 1888, Pearl Chase was the visionary behind much of Santa Barbara’s signature style, and her legacy continues to shape our community. The portrait shown above (artist unknown) hangs in the Carrillo Recreation Center. In 1979, the City of Santa Barbara proclaimed her birthday Pearl Chase Commemoration Day, a celebration that has been observed publicly many times since. Continuing that tradition, the Pearl Chase Society, in collaboration with the Carriage and Western Art Museum and the UC Santa Barbara Library, is hosting a birthday party tomorrow, Monday, November 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Carriage & Western Art Museum, 129 Castillo Street. Everyone is invited! RSVP at (805) 961-3938.

Talking about the Trades | Courtesy Photo

And yet another invitation! The third monthly “Trade Talk” takes place Tuesday at Brass Bear Brewing in the Funk Zone. Founder Jen Lilienstein welcomes anyone involved in Santa Barbara’s residential real estate and building industries to join this monthly networking event. Whether you’re hiring, looking for work, or simply interested in connecting with others in the local building community, Trade Talk is a great place to meet, mingle, and share ideas. Sign up today; seats will be confirmed at 6 p.m. tonight. Didn’t get a seat? Stop by anyway and check it out!

THIS WEEK’S COVER HOME:

Peaceful Escape | Photo: Eric Foote

Our cover home this week is a brand-new listing at 247 Northridge Road, perched in the foothills above Santa Barbara’s San Roque neighborhood. This gorgeous three-bedroom, three-bath home was extensively remodeled in 2024 and offers stunning foothill views from its terraced backyard and outdoor entertaining area. With a built-in grill, pizza oven, refrigerator, and sink, plus an inviting dining space beneath a beautiful trellis, you may find yourself eating most of your meals outside. But don’t skip the kitchen! As shown above, it’s a beauty, too, with gleaming quartz countertops and plenty more to love. Offered by Karina Matic and Dianna Fernandez at $3,195,000. Check it out today!

THIS WEEK’S OPEN HOUSES:

Ready to go house hunting? We’ve gathered a slew of local listings that are open today, giving you plenty to choose from. Find them all here.

THIS WEEK’S ISSUE:

If you haven’t picked up your copy yet, take a flip through this week’s issue to read all about Old Town Goleta, then meander through the real estate section in the back. Thanks, as always, for reading — and for making The Home Page part of your Sunday. Enjoy!