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Iconic Ikea Ideas | Photo Credit: Kaitlin Green

I often find myself straddling the line between sticking to my budget and rewarding myself with a new little something for my home. Especially this time of year. Something about the change of the seasons — even when it’s ninety degrees outside — makes me want to splurge on items to make my living room cozier or my kitchen more efficient. So there I was, thinking about my budget but craving some new decor, when this article from Emily Henderson’s blog caught my eye: Ikea items that might become family heirlooms? Yes please. The list contains a lot of lamps, a few shelving units, and even a sofa. Author Caitlin Higgins gives us her criteria for items that she thinks will last, along with her list. We’ll just have to wait thirty years or so to see if she was right. In the meantime, I may just run to Target for a pair of these blue lamps. What? They’re on sale!

Palm Avenue Clubhouse | Photo Credit: Library of Congress

Our Great House Detective Betsy J. Green has recently taken a fresh perspective with her column. Instead of one house at a time, the new column — Street Stories — focuses on one local street or neighborhood with a colorful history. This week, Betsy landed on a location near & dear to my heart, Palm Avenue in downtown Santa Barbara. Betsy tells a tale from 1909, when a herd of elephants escaped from the circus and headed towards the rows of palm trees that are the namesake of this little culdesac. We lived at 212 Palm when the neighborhood was funky before the funk zone existed, and our “Palm Avenue Clubhouse” was the scene of plenty of hijinks and many a hootenanny when my kids were in high school and beyond. Sneak peek for next month: Betsy uncovers a Westside avenue that used to be a race track!

THIS WEEK’S FEATURED OPEN HOUSE:

Manitou MCM | Photo Credit: Sarah Sinclair

With mid-century modern vibes, a backyard sanctuary complete with a saltwater pool, and an open, serene flow throughout the house, this one is really special. When I visited this past Wednesday afternoon, I paused in the front entryway only until I spied the backyard. It pulled me outside like a magnet. With a complete outdoor kitchen, meandering pathways, gorgeous lush landscaping including the most beautiful hibiscus flowers I’ve ever seen, an outdoor shower, jacuzzi, multiple seating areas and yes, the aforementioned pool with a baja ledge and more, this place is a showstopper. And the house is gorgeous, too. See for yourself from 2-4 p.m. today. 1428 Manitou Road is in the Bel Air Knolls neighborhood. Offered at $3,080,000 by Amy Abbott and Kristin Hall. Oh, ask Amy to see the photo of the hawk. He loves the backyard, too!

THIS WEEK’S COVER HOME:

Serenity on Camino Cielo | Photo Credit: Rafael Bautista

High above town, yet less than twenty minutes from the beach, this week’s cover home is a beauty. 5617 West Camino Cielo is a three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath Spanish hacienda set on five lush acres with amazing ocean, harbor, and island views. A separate guest casita echoes the charm of the main house, while the surrounding landscape calls for adventure with hiking trails and streams in a unique natural setting. Definitely worth the short drive, this home is open today from 1-3 p.m., and offered by Chase Enright at $3,475,000.

THIS WEEK’S OPEN HOUSES:

Ready to go house hunting? We’ve gathered plenty of open houses happening around town today. Pick a few favorites and make an afternoon of it. Find them all here.

THIS WEEK’S ISSUE:

If you haven’t picked up your paper copy yet, take a flip through this week’s issue right here, and meander through the real estate section in the back. Thanks, as always, for reading — and for making The Home Page part of your Sunday. Enjoy!