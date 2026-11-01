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Falling Back in the Midwest | Photo Credit: Sarah Sinclair

I’m in Chicago this week, visiting my “kids” again. The direct flight from SBA to ORD makes a long weekend super doable, and this time of year, the leaves are showing off and the skies are putting on quite a show. Plus, there’s an almost-two-year-old here experiencing her very first Halloween! We all get to “fall back” this weekend, so I thought I’d share one of my favorite Midwestern fall scenes, taken in the heart of Chicago’s bungalow district. I hope your November is getting off to a lovely start as we ease into the holiday season.

THIS WEEK’S FEATURED OPEN HOUSE:

Overlooking Santa Barbara | Photo Credit: VirTour Media

The Easter Team brings us a beauty today: 1835 Overlook Lane is a mid-century stunner set high up on Eucalyptus Hill with sweeping ocean, island, and city views. The home offers four bedrooms and three baths in a flexible floor plan totaling 2,360 square feet of inviting indoor-outdoor living space. A deck runs the entire length of the house, while generous windows frame the channel islands and coastline from multiple vantage points throughout. Offered at $3,395,000 and open today from 1–4 p.m. so you can check it out yourself and drink in those spectacular views.

THIS WEEK’S COVER HOME:

Birnam Wood Beauty | Photo Credit: Blake Bronstad

The home on our cover this week is positively stunning. This Jack Warner–designed estate in Montecito’s Birnam Wood offers more than 6,700 square feet of refined elegance, with an enviable location tucked alongside the 17th fairway and backing the exclusive Valley Club. Despite its prime position, the property is surrounded by a towering hedge and enjoys a wonderful sense of privacy and seclusion. With five bedrooms, eight baths, and more than an acre of resort-style grounds, including an idyllic cabana and the formal pool pictured above, there’s plenty to admire. 2035 Sandy Place is offered by Cristal Clarke at $9,995,000.

THIS WEEK’S OPEN HOUSES:

Now that Halloween’s behind us, we’ve got a slew of open houses today that are all treats and no tricks. Find them all here and get out there!

THIS WEEK’S ISSUE:

If you haven’t picked up your paper copy yet, take a digital trip through this week’s issue and be sure to meander through the real estate section in the back. Thanks, as always, for reading — and for making The Home Page part of your Sunday. Enjoy!