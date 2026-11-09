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Extra! Extra! Read all about it: Indy reporter Christina McDermott penned this week’s cover story, and if you haven’t read it yet, you definitely oughta. It’s an in-depth look at the personalities and intrigue behind local housing projects that have recently caused alarm. An eighteen-story building in Carpinteria has raised almost as many eyebrows as the eight-story building proposed between the Old Mission and the Natural History Museum on the rolling hills of Santa Barbara’s Riviera neighborhood, arguably one of the most distinctive locations in the city. McDermott exposes who, how, and — perhaps most importantly — why anyone would attempt such out-of-character developments. This story stirs particularly nostalgic memories for me. I had the opportunity to visit the Mission-adjacent homes at 505 East Los Olivos in December of 2020, when it was on the market for the first time in its 150-year history for $12,000,000. I was captivated by the legacy, charm, and aura of spirituality of the property, and wrote this piece that included my musings about what its future might hold. Little did we know back then that it would be at the center of so much public scrutiny and controversy. From sacred ground to headline news, this property certainly has a story — and apparently plenty of chapters left to write.

THIS WEEK’S COVER HOME:

Photo Credit: Courtesy

This is the stuff dreams are made of. Forty acres in the Santa Ynez Valley bordered by a 6,500 acre nature preserve, yet just minutes to downtown Los Olivos. I haven’t yet visited “The Home Ranch,” but some of the details that caught my eye — and made me want to learn more — include its traditional hacienda styling, gorgeous fireplaces in both the formal great room and the cozy brick-walled den, and the sunny breakfast nook off the kitchen. There’s a guest house out back with a full outdoor kitchen and pool area in between. The absolute showstopper is the stunning view of Figueroa Mountain. I imagine watching the mountains change colors as the sun sets while lounging around the swimming pool, or even while washing dishes at the kitchen sink. Offered by Summer Smith at $5,195,000. Truly the best of all worlds.

THIS WEEK’S OPEN HOUSES:

Ready to go house hunting? We’ve gathered plenty of open houses happening around town today. Pick a few favorites and make an afternoon of it. Find them all here.

Photo Credit: Sarah Sinclair

Even though the sun is now setting at an earlier hour, Scout and I still managed to catch the last bit of daylight a few times this week. On our Tuesday sunset hike at the San Marcos Foothills Preserve, we discovered a new trail of ethnobotanical garden signs with names of native plants and QR codes to learn more. The bright green hills and puffy clouds didn’t disappoint either. I hope you find something to inspire you this weekend in our beautiful backyard!

THIS WEEK’S ISSUE:

If you haven’t picked up your paper copy yet, take a flip through this week’s issue right here, and meander through the real estate section in the back. Thanks, as always, for reading — and for making The Home Page part of your Sunday. Enjoy!