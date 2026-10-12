Pumpkin Party Pals | Photo Credit: Courtesy

Spooky season is here! As you plan your costumes and decorations — creepy, cute, comical, or somewhere in between — don’t forget the most important part: your pumpkin! Karen, Erin, and Lyndsey of The Spechler and Beck Team are having a pumpkin party at Big Wave Dave’s pumpkin patch, 3865 State Street in La Cumbre Plaza, and you are invited! Saturday, October 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No need to RSVP; just bring this ad on page 22 of this week’s real estate section. This is definitely the “treat” part of trick-or-treat!

‘Grace Through Fire’ | Photo Credit: Courtesy

We’ve all been taught that when life gives us lemons, it’s time to make lemonade. While it’s true that looking on the bright side can help face life’s little wrinkles, big adversity often presents bigger challenges … and bigger lessons. Local realtor Deborah Samuel’s memoir Grace Through Fire was released this week. Drawn from years of journals, the book takes readers on Deborah’s journey through murder, illness, chaos, and spiritual reckoning. Her resilience is miraculous and the book is ultimately a tribute to faith, courage, and love. Chaucer’s Books will host an author’s talk and book signing this Wednesday, October 14, at 6 p.m. Bring an open heart and open mind. And bring tissues.

Mississippi Moroccan Mansion | Photo Credit: ZGW

Have you ever fallen in love with a home that defies all practicality? One that has red flags that need to be reckoned with, but you want it so badly that you ignore them all? This home in Ocean Springs, Mississippi comes with more than a few quirks: It’s unfinished. On stilts. In Mississippi. With tower suites and plentiful terraces, this five-bedroo, seven-bath estate has more 4,400 square feet of living space. It’s definitely one-of-a-kind and sits right on the shores of the gulf coast. As the listing agent Rachel Goldberg says, “there is nothing ordinary about 5301 E. Belle Fontaine Road.”

Airmail Souvenirs | Photo Credit: Courtesy

I often say that there are only two degrees of separation between most of us here in Santa Barbara. Get past the “hello” with most folks, and you’ll discover common ground. Last week’s spotlight on the distinctive downtown dollhouse at 1124 Bath Street drew comments from several readers who have a connection to the home and its former owners. In addition to founding Cold Springs Tavern, Audrey Ovington’s father Earle was an early aviator who built Santa Barbara’s first airstrip in the 1920’s in what is now the Samarkand neighborhood. Jean Sedar shared the family keepsakes above, showing how her great uncle Ed McCaffrey commemorated Ovington’s first local airmail flight by sending letters to his niece and nephew — Jean’s mom Barbara and her uncle Jim.

THIS WEEK’S COVER HOME:

2944 La Combadura | Photo Credit: Rafael Bautista (Digitally Altered Image)

Some of my favorite “trails” in Santa Barbara are the winding shaded paths from the back of the Natural History Museum into the San Roque neighborhood. I love the rural feel of having found a secret spot in the middle of town. The home on our real estate cover this week sits right in that zone. In walking distance to the museum, the Mission, and Rocky Nook Park, 2944 La Combadura Street is a four-bedroom, four-bath home with a separate studio casita. The interior features tons of custom amenities (like heated flooring in the primary bath — ooh, la la!) but it’s the outside that steals the show. With multiple lush landscaped areas to relax and entertain, you might even choose to stay home rather than traverse my favorite trails. Offered by Chase Enright at $2,450,000, and open today from 1-4 p.m.

THIS WEEK’S OPEN HOUSES:

Ready to go house hunting? We’ve gathered MORE THAN 100 open houses for you to choose from today. From Carp to Cachuma, condos to castles: Find them all here.

THIS WEEK’S ISSUE:

We’ve got a super story on the history and hopeful future of the Naples property in the front of the paper this week and tons of amazing info in the real estate section on the back .

Thanks, as always, for reading — and for making The Home Page part of your Sunday. Enjoy!