This fall at the UCSB Art, Design & Architecture (AD&A) Museum, a logical twin focus has been placed on two California-based artists who, though radically different in form and function, share a socio-ecological concert through their art. The late and long Bay Area–based Bonnie Ora Sherk’s show Life Frames since 1970 details the conceptual artist’s activist passion, regarding the environment and land use.

Jackie Amézquita’s ‘Gemidos de la Tierra’ | Photo: Josef Woodard

With Jackie Amézquita’s Gemidos de la Tierra, the Los Angeles–based artist delves deep into ICE-age dynamics, without flinching. The translation presented for Amézquita’s project and exhibition, Gemidos de la Tierra, is “Wailings of the Land/Soil,” and the artwork filling the large front gallery serves as a kind of wailing wall mixed with the concept of a name-filled memorial, a testament to those who have died while in ICE custody and detention centers. The project date is listed as 2020-ongoing, key word “ongoing.” As of this exhibition, the list of names amounts to 241 so far, in this work-in-progress.

We know the veracity and sting of that continuance on a local level, as ICE continues to unleash its own brand of shock and awe on citizens in the 805, with sneak attacks and dubious tactics. Who are those masked men?

A curatorial statement suggests that the show and the “activations” attached to the project “honors the humanity of people whose lives have been reduced to statistics, offering a stark contrast to the cold, bureaucratic erasure that often accompanies death with carceral systems.” Further, the project “is more than a memorial or sculpture; it is a public record and living altar.”

Materials matter in Amézquita’s project, in her mission to connect with the culture and ancestral linkage of the individuals honored. Names are cast from soil drawn from the state of each person’s death, mixed with masa, salt, and rainwater. The frames of the epic-scaled panels containing names are made of copper, with corn painted into the surface.

As part of the artist’s overall concept, there have been public “activations” with the intent of bringing the panels outside of any art institution context and sometimes right to the heart of the problem. In 2023, in Los Angeles, a ceremony was followed by carting large panels in plain view on panel trucks around the city, including MacArthur and an actual detention center. Just this year, another “activation” took place in Inglewood, and again outside of the AD&A Museum on November 1.

Jackie Amézquita’s ‘Gemidos de la Tierra’ | Photo: Josef Woodard

In the Museum, the sum effect of reflecting on the dizzy plethora of names suggests a reverent funereal atmosphere similar to other name-based memorial projects, commemorating wars, the Aids epidemic and other tragic events costing mass human life. But a unique organic and artistically-considered layer of character sets it apart from other memorials. Of course, one critical difference is that this ‘memorial’ project is a tragedy still unfolding — and one which literally hits home, too closely for comfort.

One peripheral component of the exhibition is a showing, in the Museum’s small entrance gallery space, of altar-like pieces made of soil, clay, shell, and stone. There is also a display of ancient artifacts — mythic and animal figurines and bowls, some dating back as far as 100 BCE. A byproduct of this ancillary aspect of the show is a reminder of the antiquity of the continent and especially the Mesoamerican area, long before the Europeanization of the Americas. And long before the Trump-era ICE was a source of terror, upheaval and yes, death.

Jackie Amézquita: Gemidos de la Tierra is on view at UCSB’s AD&A Museum through November 29, tinyurl.com/2u2vdtuf.