Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

WHO:

The Lark, Loquita, Paloma and Lucky Penny, Santa Barbara

WHAT:

Once again for the holiday season, Acme Hospitality invites Santa Barbara’s unsung heroes to take a moment for themselves. From November 27 through December 6, 2026, anyone who works at a local nonprofit organization is welcome to stop by The Lark, Loquita, Paloma, or Lucky Penny to enjoy a complimentary cocktail or mocktail as a small token of gratitude for their service to the community.

The program, called “Raise a Glass to Our Community Champions,” celebrates the people who make Santa Barbara a better place, often quietly and behind the scenes. In order to receive their complimentary drink when visiting the listed Acme Hospitality venues, participants may list the name of the nonprofit they work or volunteer for in their reservation notes when booking; present a business card from their nonprofit while dining; and complete a brief information card at the restaurant.

“Behind so many of the programs and resources that make Santa Barbara special are people who give so much of themselves without expecting anything in return,” said Sherry Villanueva, Founder and Managing Partner of Acme Hospitality. “Through Raise a Glass, we want to celebrate the individuals who show up for our community every day and invite them to take a moment to be on the receiving end of that generosity. It’s a small gesture of gratitude for the extraordinary impact they make.”

The initiative intentionally aligns with The Santa Barbara Independent’s annual Local Heroes issue, published each Thanksgiving to recognize community members whose efforts “may otherwise go unsung.” Acme’s program extends that spirit of gratitude, transforming its bars into spaces of celebration and acknowledgment for the people building a stronger Santa Barbara every day.

Guests can participate in any of the following ways:

Include the name of the nonprofit they work or volunteer for in their reservation notes.

Present a business card from their nonprofit while dining.

Complete a brief information card at the restaurant.

WHEN:

November 27 through December 6, 2026

ABOUT ACME HOSPITALITY

Headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, Acme Hospitality owns and operates an innovative collection of food and beverage concepts and hotels throughout California. Acme currently operates seven venues in and around Santa Barbara’s burgeoning arts and entertainment district, plus the new Lucky Penny in Los Olivos and Picala in Los Angeles. Acme also operates two historic hotels in California’s Gold Country – The National Exchange Hotel in Nevada City and the Holbrooke Hotel in Grass Valley. Located five miles apart, these icons of California’s history and hospitality have been lovingly restored by teams of local artists, designers, and craftspeople and are ideally situated in the picturesque Sierra Nevada Foothills. Acme concepts and team members have won numerous awards and accolades from local, regional, and national sources. For more information, please visit http://www.acmehospitality.com.