A new board policy on technology use in the classroom came to the Santa Barbara Unified School District on Tuesday. But the board chose not to pass it; instead, trustees voted to pull the document to update it with specific limits on screen time by grade level.

The board voted to assign two boardmembers — ultimately landing on members Sunita Beall and Celeste Kafri, alongside student board member Victoria Martinez Peñaranda — to work with district staff to update the policy and bring it back for a vote at a later date. It is the second time the board punted a vote on technology reform.

Technology restrictions, or the lack thereof, have been a major source of contention over the past year. The board did end up passing its “Tech with Intent” resolution in July; and the district followed with new restrictions on YouTube and other Google Services for high school students, better content filters on all school devices, and tougher limits on personal device use this year.

The board policy is meant to be another step in addressing the increased technology use that arose from virtual instruction during the pandemic. In short, parents want their children’s education to be less screen-centered, citing negative effects on learning and mental health.

According to parent advocates, the new draft policy fell short on a few key issues. More than 100 members of the Goleta Parents for Tech Reform signed a letter ahead of the meeting, noting that concrete reductions on technology use were glaringly absent from the draft policy, particularly in terms of strict limits on student screen time.

Parents at the meeting reiterated the harm of excessive screen time: reading being replaced by scrolling as a child’s favorite hobby; addictions to “dopamime-boosting” digital games; and preferring iPad distractions over homework. Others complained that parental tools for limiting screen time on school-issued devices at home have been “ineffective” or “broken.”

Kathryn Birch, a leading member of Goleta Parents for Tech Reform, brought their letter to the board’s attention, asking for a “better, more specific and accountable board policy that truly grabs the opportunity before us to create cultural change.”

High school students Mateo Gallegos and Frida Salgado, on the other hand, asked that the board policy be less restrictive, saying that bans on YouTube and other platforms have made learning more difficult, especially for low-income students and those with learning disabilities.

Salgado said she used YouTube to study for exams in her Advanced Placement (AP) classes.

“Those iPads were supposed to level the playing field, and yet here we are banning access to one of the largest free educational resources available: YouTube,” she said. “I know it sounds silly to fight for YouTube, but YouTube is a classroom.”

The meeting marked the first time that the “Technology with Intent” policy was presented to the board. District staff explained that board policy is not supposed to be specific.

Rob Cooper, the district’s director of technology services, said that the policy is intentionally broad and flexible to be “long-lasting,” and the subsequent “administrative regulations” would guide the actual implementation, such as imposing screen-time limits.

Frida Salgado, a student from Santa Barbara High School, said, “I know it sounds silly to fight for YouTube, but YouTube is a classroom.” | Credit: Callie Fausey

Included in the draft policy is a line that says screen-time guidance would be set up by grade level. It says it would allow for “instructional flexibility” to exceed screen-time limits when “directly teacher-led” and “purposeful.” But it does not clarify what those limits would be.

Boardmembers also took issue with the lack of clear direction and regulations in the policy.

“I’m not hearing what we’re doing differently at different grade levels,” boardmember Sunita Beall said. “I don’t understand where this is going.”

Beall and her fellow boardmembers Gabe Escobedo and Celeste Kafri argued the policy should be more prescriptive, reflecting the Tech with Intent resolution that said the district would set grade-level screen-time limits and allow parents to opt out of some technology use for their children.

Kafri and Escobedo encouraged redrafting the policy and bringing it back at a later date. Kafri said the district should only have “essential tech” and wanted that to be reflected in the policy, suggesting that students and parents should be involved in the revision process.

“I’d like to finish with a quote from a neighbor about her seventh-grade boy last year,” said parent Ali Bjerke. “‘He used to read books when he was bored. Now he just messes with his iPad.'” | Credit: Callie Fausey

Board president William Banning pushed back on further delaying board action. He said the work is “complex” and involves many different perspectives. He worried about the board getting stuck in a “loop,” and stalling real administrative regulations, noting they were unlikely to get a “magical consensus” on the issue.

“We’ve been talking about it for a year; I don’t know if we’ll ever hear the entire room cheer when we do it right — I don’t know what is right,” he said. “I think we’re in a situation where we will be trying to build consensus about a very difficult issue to come to consensus.”

Banning made a motion to pass the draft policy as it was but it did not get a second. Ultimately, the board voted unanimously to re-draft the plan.