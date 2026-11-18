‘Double Octet’ featuring Doug Varone Dancers company members and students from the UCSB Department of Theater and Dance | Photo: David Bazemore

Doug Varone’s legacy casts a long shadow over Santa Barbara’s dance community — he was a resident artist as part of the DANCEworks series and SUMMERDANCE series at the Lobero, working closely with the late Dianne Vapnek to bring contemporary original performances — including a particularly memorable riff on West Side Story — to town for two decades.

Since their first performances 40 years ago in 1986, Doug Varone and Dancers company has performed in more than 125 cities in 45 states across the U.S. as well as in Europe, Asia, Canada, and South America, and for the past years they’ve also led summer intensive programs at leading universities.

Part of their recent residency with UCSB Arts & Lectures included the production of Double Octet, which teamed company members and students from the UCSB Department of Theater and Dance for a performance of works by Philip Glass and Ravi Shankar in a collaboration shaped through Varone’s acclaimed Education/Performance Project.

‘Double Octet’ featuring Doug Varone Dancers company members and students from the UCSB Department of Theater and Dance | Photo: David Bazemore

This was part of last weekend’s Lobero presentation, a fascinating production which opened with No Matter How It Ends, a lively interpretation of Radiohead’s iconic album In Rainbows. The very contemporary, almost rag-tag, colorful feeling of the group made me think of Godspell at times, with solos and duets matched to individual songs like chapters in a story.

The second number, Able to Leap Tall Buildings — with very percussive music by Julia Wolfe, “Cruel Sister: Part III” — was performed as an almost hypnotic duet by dancers Courtney Barth and Ryan Yamauchi.

Both opening dance numbers were excellent, but the post-intermission performance with the UCSB dancers, with a hometown crowd full of friends and family, really amped up the energy in the room. Alternating groups of company dancers and students before bringing them together is a very savvy way to show off the work of university students and even the neutral costuming (with the company dancers in grey costumes, loose fitting pants and shirts while the students were in tans, beiges, and browns) was very effective. As Varone has stated, “The company’s Education/Performance Project builds an important dialogue between professional and college dancers and creates an opportunity for detailed learning, delving deep into performance and mentoring skills for all involved.”

It truly was a joyful experience watching the Doug Varone and Dancers company come together to mentor and educate the UCSB students. That group included: Matisse Anderson, Kailey Ardouin, Lara Van Diggelen, Mira Kulkarni, Amanda Ollis, Aristides A. Salmeron-Moctezuma, Jillian Silva, Bella Sorokwasz, Kevin Justyn Asay, and Juliana Gallegos. The Doug Varone and Dancers team included: Courtney Barth, Turquoise Cupid, Madison Elliott, Kaden Johns, Will Noling, Nicholas Ruscica, Kanon Sugino, and Ryan Yamauchi.