AD&M dancers (from left) Sally Schuiling, Jessica Feltman, and Nikki Pfeiffer | Photo: David Bazemore

For 20 years, American Dance and Music, Inc. (AD&M) has used dance to bring people together. AD&M is marking this milestone with a fundraiser for its nonprofit dance studio, The Dance Hub, while honoring David Bazemore for over a decade of photography and videography that he created for AD&M and its performing group Ballet Santa Barbara. The event will be held at The Dance Hub on Sunday, November 15, from 4-6 p.m.

When planning how to celebrate 20 years, AD&M started looking through videos, photos, and performance records documenting AD&M’s history since its founding in 2006. “It hit me hard, that all this work that we did during a period of time, between 2006 and 2015, which consists of 9 years of our 20 year history, was documented by David Bazemore,” said Carrie Diamond, president and executive director of American Dance & Music, Inc., and Artistic Director of The Dance Hub.

A retrospective video celebrating AD&M’s 20 years, created by Bazemore, will premiere at the event. “He’s a true artist and is so gifted at working with dance in particular. He talks about this sometimes, being a musician in his former life,” Diamond said. “He can look at dance, and he knows where those musical moments are, and generally associated with movement and those big moments of punctuation in music.”

Director of American Dance & Music Carrie Diamond (pictured far right) helps students perfect their ballet skills at the Dance Hub. | Photo: Courtesy

American Dance & Music production | Photo: David Bazemore

American Dance and Music is a multifaceted dance organization that fosters community through dance education and performance in Santa Barbara. Originally founded in 2005 as Ballet Santa Barbara and incorporated as American Dance and Music, Inc. in 2006, the organization has remained deeply committed to dance education, having continually presented classes in ballet and modern dance, summer dance intensives for children and youth, and intensives and workshops for adults.

Rachel Hernandez and Jekyns Pelaez perform in Carrie Diamond’s “Haring Duet.” | Photo: David Bazemore

“Looking at all of the work we’ve done, the choreographers from near and far, and the beautiful dancers we have had, and seeing all of the work that we were doing and have done some of which David helped document, is something that we wish to share,” Diamond said.

The event will be held at The Dance Hub (22 Victoria Street) on Sunday, November 15, from 4-6 p.m. At the event there will be delectable pintxos by Dom’s Tavena, live ballet and jazz dance by guest choreographer and dancer Carin Tahouri, music performances, wine, and other festivities. Tickets are $160 and are available on the AD&M website at adam-tdh.org/support/fundraising-events/adam-twentieth-anniversary.