Demetri Martin | Photo: Courtesy

When it comes to the holidays, laughter is certainly one of the best gifts. Get ready for the giggles when Demetri Martin brings his Standup Comedy for Christmas tour to Santa Barbara on December 9 at the Lobero Theatre. This is the first-ever holiday show for the stand-up comedian, writer, actor, director, and visual artist known for his deadpan delivery, clever wordplay, one-liners, and original drawings. He returns to the Lobero after a very entertaining Joke Machine show in 2024 (see my review at tinyurl.com/kvfwyuws).

Standup Comedy for Christmas is also the title of Martin’s live Christmas standup comedy album, which will be available at the show on limited edition vinyl. This holiday event features jokes, stories, art and live music all about Christmas. And, as Martin notes, “the show is clean, so you can bring kids and old people too.”

A two-time international comedy festival award winner, Martin’s delightfully offbeat comedy received the prestigious Perrier Award at the Edinburgh International Fringe Festival for his one-man show If I, and Australia’s Barry Award at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival for Dr. Earnest Parrot Presents Demetri Martin.

Shortly after leaving law school, Martin began his comedy career as an intern on The Daily Show in 1997. Since those days, he has released three standup comedy albums and seven comedy specials, including his Netflix special The Overthinker. Martin also created and starred in Comedy Central’s television series Important Things with Demetri Martin, showcasing his distinctive approach to comedy through sketches, visual humor, and inventive storytelling.

Martin is a New York Times best-selling author whose books include This Is a Book and Point Your Face at This. His latest collection, If It’s Not Funny It’s Art, features his original drawings.

Demetri Martin’s Standup Comedy for Christmas show is on Wednesday, December 9, 7:30 p.m., at the Lobero Theatre (33 E. Canon Perdido St.). See lobero.org/events/demetri-martin-2.