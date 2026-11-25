The Santa Barbara Independent republishes stories from CalMatters.org on state and local issues impacting readers in Santa Barbara County.

California spent two months preparing for El Niño. This week, as king tides and a powerful Thanksgiving winter storm batter the coast, the state will find out if it is ready.

In September, Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency for El Niño. In the proclamation and subsequent executive orders, he directed agencies to speed up permits, move supplies and people and suspend some of the state’s own rules.

The state Office of Emergency Services and Department of Water Resources asked operators of levees and dams to inspect facilities ahead of the storm. The state agencies prepared sandbags, portable flood barriers and materials for emergency repairs. The state is also deploying swiftwater rescue vehicles, boats and other specialized equipment.

For most Californians, city and county agencies will be the first line of defense, with the state offering back-up if needed.

“We continue to work with our local, state, and federal partners to ensure communities are prepared and local first responders have the resources and support they need to protect lives and property,” said Matt Notley, a spokesperson for the state Office of Emergency Services.

Record tides and big waves

“Coastal water levels will be right around record breaking levels,” Patrick Barnard, research director of the Center for Coastal Climate Resilience at UC Santa Cruz, told CalMatters in an email.

The sun and the moon are lining up to bring the highest tides in a generation to California’s coast. That’s amplified by over a foot of temporary El Niño-driven sea level rise, and what forecasters warn will be dangerously large waves on Wednesday along the coast and wind-driven chop in the San Francisco Bay.

“All these forces are stacking up to produce what could be one of the most significant coastal flooding events the state has ever experienced,” Barnard said.

Dylan Flynn, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the Bay Area, said breaking waves could hit 20 to 30 feet along the coast. This time Northern California will be especially hard hit, he said. Earlier this fall, surf from a dissipating hurricane battered Southern California.

“A normal winter storm (is) coming from the north instead of the south — so the waves are going to be much higher here than they are there,” Flynn said. “That’s why we’re getting the brunt of it now.”

Flynn said water levels could hit 2.5 to 3 feet above a normal high tide across the bay and on the coast. “It may not sound like a lot of water, but three feet of water is enough to float an SUV,” he said. “So anytime we start talking getting close to three feet, we get very concerned.”

Roads and an airport brace for water

Flooding is expected to snarl travel. Barnard said that based on a U.S. Geological Survey hazard analytics tool, he estimates approximately 1,000 miles of roads could be affected in California alone.

“Stick to high ground and avoid traveling along coastal roads anywhere near the high tides,” Barnard said. “Use caution but staying off the roads is the best way to stay safe.”

San Rafael officials warned people to move their cars from low-lying areas, and offered up free spots in its parking structures. San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie urged people to stay away from the water.

At San Francisco International Airport, the outlook has been a moving target. The wildcard, said National Weather Service meteorologist Sebastian Westerink, will be wind chop on the bay, which could push water onto the runways during high tide.

Airport spokesperson Doug Yakel said staff have checked drainage areas, staged sandbags and portable flood barriers, and made sure pump stations are ready.

“While we do not know exactly what conditions might materialize, we are prepared to address any flooding issues that might arise,” Yakel told CalMatters in an email.

A secret list

Newsom’s September emergency proclamation called for the California Department of Transportation and California State Transportation Agency to identify “state highways, bridges, culverts, drainage facilities, slopes and other transportation infrastructure most at risk” from El Niño.

The proclamation gave the agencies 30 days to submit a prioritized list of projects, a deadline that passed in October.

Neither agency nor the governor’s office would share the list with CalMatters or confirm it had been submitted. They said only that state agencies were working to implement Newsom’s directive.

Anthony Martinez, Newsom’s deputy communications director, said the list is “intended to guide state preparedness and emergency response planning; it is separate from public advisories about specific road conditions or hazards.”

Instead, Newsom’s office has pointed to a Caltrans road conditions map and a website where people can sign up for local alerts.

“As has always been the case,” Martinez told CalMatters, “Caltrans, Cal OES, and state and local public safety agencies will notify the public when anticipated hazards warrant warnings or other protective action at particular locations.”

Newsom’s office also flagged embattled Highway 1 as at risk from El Niño. Already battered by fire and landslides, the critical coastal artery racked up $312 million from 2020 through 2026 from emergency projects on the Big Sur Highway 1 corridor.

Last month, Newsom created a task force, led by the California State Transportation Agency and the California Natural Resources Agency, to figure out what needs work and how to get it done faster.

A scientist’s list

Fraser Shilling, director of the UC Davis Road Ecology Center, has made his own list.

In October, Shilling published a report highlighting some places at high risk of coastal flooding in Central and Northern California. Shilling’s list includes well-known problem areas, like Highway 37 along the San Pablo Bay, and parts of Highway 101 in Marin County.

Shilling has been warning about the threat of coastal flooding to critical state infrastructure for years.

“All the problems we are seeing now were predicted years ago and we should not be surprised when they start happening (i.e., believe scientists),” Shilling wrote in his report.

Shilling said that this week, his advice is to avoid low lying areas — and to have left early in the week. He’s concerned that some models of coastal flooding may underestimate what’s coming. His rule of thumb for drivers:

“Everywhere that’s been flooding, is probably going to flood. I mean, that’s better than the models,” he said.

State officials, asked whether the state was keeping track of places experiencing flooding, or that typically experience it, didn’t respond before publication.

Local walls, state rules

Along the shore, the state is mostly a referee: Most of what keeps the ocean and bay out of Northern California neighborhoods — levees, seawalls, berms and pump stations — belongs to cities, counties, ports and private owners.

The state’s job there is to enforce relevant laws, and which agency does that depends on location. The Coastal Commission covers most of the coast, the State Lands Commission oversees state land, and San Francisco Bay has its own local commission.

A 2023 law requires coastal and bay communities to adopt sea level rise plans by 2034.

The State Water Resources Control Board polices water pollution. Industrial facilities operate under a permit that requires them to keep dirty stormwater out of California’s waters.

In an October letter, the water board warned those facilities that failing to prevent polluted runoff during winter storms could lead to enforcement. Because El Niño had been predicted for so long, the board said, any unauthorized discharges would be judged on whether facilities had prepared.

“Failure to demonstrate that adequate preventative measures were taken…will be considered when determining whether enforcement is appropriate,” regulators wrote.

But environmental advocates say violations are common, and the board lacks resources to go after every violator.

Jon Rosenfield, science director for the San Francisco-based environmental nonprofit Baykeeper, said there’s another problem: Rising seas can flood shuttered industrial sites that haven’t been cleaned up, and they can push contaminants up to the surface.



El Niño storms are “exacerbating problems on sites where the storm runoff isn’t the problem, but it’s these toxins that remain on site from past activities.” The state hasn’t comprehensively planned for that, he said.