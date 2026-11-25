The Santa Barbara Zoo took in its very first set of sea turtle eggs this month.

In an ultra-rare occurrence, an olive ridley sea turtle laid eggs on a Ventura beach — the first-ever nest documented there. However, powerful surf and unusually high swells washed out the eggs on November 13. Federal Fish and Wildlife Service staff recovered 33 scattered eggs from the shoreline and sent them to the Santa Barbara Zoo to determine if the eggs were viable.

The 33 sea turtle eggs recovered from San Buenaventura State Beach were sent to the Santa Barbara Zoo for evaluation, but none showed signs of development. | Credit: Santa Barbara Zoo

Zoo biologists used egg candling — shining a light through the shell — and ultrasound technology to check the eggs for any signs of development.

Sadly, the zoo found no survivors. But it was a great “learning opportunity,” said Nadya Seal Faith, a conservation biologist with the zoo.

Olive ridley sea turtles are among the smallest sea turtles in the world and are considered a vulnerable species globally.

Although they didn’t hatch, “I think one of the silver linings is that we do have eggs,” Seal-Faith said. Two eggs were preserved so that scientists can further evaluate their shells, yolks, and whites to better understand their mother’s unprecedented behavior. “There’s researchers that will be able to attempt genetic analysis,” she said.

Researchers have inferred that large tidal swells and warming ocean waters — partially due to the “super” El Niño underway — likely drove the sea turtle north and mimicked the usual environmental cues for it to lay its eggs. The Ventura nest was the northernmost nest ever found, as olive ridley turtles usually nest farther south along Mexico’s coastline. It was “physical evidence” of how animals are “adapting and changing their behavior in response” to climatic events, Seal-Faith said.

“These kinds of severe climatic events can cause these one-offs to happen, but then also be the failure of them,” she added.

The odds were against the eggs from the get-go.

The temperature of the sand was likely too low for the eggs to successfully develop and hatch at the beach, wildlife officials previously reported. “We are not the natural habitat for these sea turtles,” Seal-Faith noted.

Dr. Julie Barnes, Vice President of Animal Care & Health at the Santa Barbara Zoo, examines the Ventura sea turtle eggs given to the zoo for evaluation. | Credit: Santa Barbara Zoo

Additionally, if the eggs had been viable, then officials would’ve faced the decision of whether to release the hatchlings into the Pacific Ocean in the middle of winter, amid huge storms, high tides, and rough seas — in other words, not exactly a nursery. Seal-Faith said they would have had to ask themselves if it was “ethical” to release the hatchlings in such impossible conditions.

“Who doesn’t want sea turtle hatchlings?” Seal-Faith said, noting that the zoo had an incubator set up, just in case. “There was some hope, but we knew this was out of season.”

Candling of a sea turtle egg. | Credit: Santa Barbara Zoo

“We were just working off the environmental cues and supporting where we can without trying to interfere too much,” she added.

Federal wildlife officials reported that they did not relocate the Ventura nest earlier because the service usually prefers conservation methods that minimize interference with wildlife. However, on September 25, when a potential hurricane threatened two different nests in Seal Beach and Huntington Beach in Orange County, officials decided to step in. They recovered the eggs and sent them to the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach to be incubated.

The likelihood of success for those eggs to develop, hatch, and journey into the ocean safely was much higher than in the Ventura eggs’ case, according to officials, partially because the Orange County eggs were laid about two months earlier.

And some of those eggs did hatch — a historic moment for sea-turtle-kind. The OC nests marked the first natural nests of any sea turtle species on the West Coast of the United States.

On November 14, wildlife officials released dozens of olive ridley hatchlings from the Seal Beach nest into the ocean. Additional eggs remained under incubation.

Maybe the Ventura eggs did not get a happy ending. But the zoo “felt great about our role,” Seal-Faith said. “We are just so thrilled that the Fish and Wildlife Service felt that they could reach out to us to help support this kind of rare instance.”

“I think it’ll be really interesting to see what happens next year,” she said.