Q: Marsha, my wife and I have saved up to purchase a home. We were preapproved for a loan. Now with the higher interest rates we don’t qualify for as much house as we did. We are beginning to question if purchasing a home is actually worth it.

A: Is it better to buy or rent? That is the perpetual question, especially if you live in the expensive paradise called Santa Barbara. In the 1970s, when housing costs were being pushed over the $100,000 mark, my friends and I were lamenting that we’d never being able to purchase a house.

While rates were being kept artificially low over the last few years, the competition to purchase a home was fierce. It was common for houses to sell for tens of thousands over asking, with at least 10 offers. This competition caused a rapid rise of home values. Prices have now leveled out, but the values have remained high. Santa Barbara is desirable, and there is never enough housing.

Now, interest rates are higher: As of today, rates are 7.43 percent, according to MortgageNewsDaily.com. If you read my last article in the Independent, “What Does an Advertised Interest Rate Actually Mean?” you’ll understand why advertised interest rates are never the rate you actually receive.

Is it still better to purchase than to rent in Santa Barbara? Yes! Interest rates go up and down; never let interest rates stop you from purchasing. When my family purchased our home in Santa Barbara, rates were 10.5 percent, and we were thrilled to get that rate. I’ll admit we had a lifestyle change and ate beans for several years. It was worth it. Homeowners can refinance themselves out of a high rate, but you can’t go back five years and purchase that home you passed on. The best path to building wealth in this country is real estate.

Now I’m going to play devil’s advocate and give you some arguments presented for not purchasing. Ryan Squires wrote an article called “Why Renting May Now be a Better Financial Move than Buying.” Squires states mortgage interest rates are too high. He also argues that maintenance and repair costs, rising homeowners’ insurance, and rising homeowners’ association (HOA) costs for condos make renting a better option. Squires doesn’t take into account that a landlord doesn’t absorb all these costs; they are passed on to a renter. As a tenant, you are also going to pay these costs. If a mom-and-pop landlord artificially keep their rents low, a tenant is inclined to never move or purchase. This is called the “golden handcuffs,” and it’s a situation which is beneficial in the short run and harmful in the long term. There will be a day when the tenant has to move, and they will regret not purchasing sooner. As a real estate agent, I’ve seen this often.

Squires also presents the argument that a tenant is better off renting and investing money into the stock market. Investing in the stock market and the real estate market are both highly recommended, but owning a home gives you certain benefits: Loan interest payments and property taxes are tax-deductible. There is also the perk of living in your home. Investors can’t live in their portfolios; they still have a housing expense.

So yes, home ownership is better than renting. Initially you may live in a less expensive home than you want, but your first purchase doesn’t need to be your “forever home.” The important move is to get into the market and enjoy your new home.

Marsha Gray has worked in Santa Barbara real estate for more than 30 years. She works at Sun Coast Real Estate, where she helps all of Santa Barbara County with their real estate needs. To read more of Marsha’s Q&A articles, visit marshagraysbhomes.com. Contact Marsha at (805) 252-7093 or marshagraysb@gmail.com. DRE# 012102130; NMLS #1982164.