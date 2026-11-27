Jazz Goes Big, and Not Necessarily Softly

Monday Madness Big Band SBCC | Photo: Josef Woodard

Any list of recurring Old Reliable musical events in Santa Barbara has to include the concert appearances of the bodacious, endlessly swingsome Monday Madness Jazz Orchestra, Santa Barbara’s contribution to the jazz big band world at large. Led by the gifted tenor saxophonist Andrew Martinez, the band is always a pleasure to behold, whether packed into the intimate confines of SOhO or stretching out on the stage of Garvin Theater at SBCC, the ensemble’s home base and petri dish.

The renewable pleasure returned last Monday at the Garvin, for the fall episode of the college’s semi-annual “Big Band Blowout.” “Blowout” is the proper term for this three-legged concert concept, which also features the “Good Times” band — led by Eric Heidner — and the “Lunch Break” band, also led by Martinez.

Sophie Holt, Monday Madness Big Band |Photo: Josef Woodard

In these “blowout” shows, listeners can enjoy the overall experience while also checking in on specific musician “plays” — akin to talent-scouting athletes at a game. In the “Good Times” part, highlights included a spicy drum-percussion moment with Dante Almaguar and Cesar Ramirez-Camarillo on “Last Exit.” In contrast, the Lunch Break set’s high points included strong solo turns by trombonist Mark Maynard on Duke Ellington’s “Blue Cellophane” and alto saxist Hunter Borg.

In the Monday Madness set, trumpeter Phil Rodriguez showed why he’s one of the strongest voices on his instrument in town of late, and tenor saxist Justin Claveria gave a hearty nod to John Coltrane’s influence — in this, his centennial year — on “Naima.”

Clearly, one of the evening’s stars was vocalist Sophie Holt, a richly gifted Brit-in-Ojai who brings soul, jazz history, and chops to bear. To boot, she can rise to the sometimes raucous and complexity-welcoming domain of big band music, as she demonstrated on both a moving take on the ballad “Until the Thing Comes Along” and on the rigorous turf of “Softly, as In a Morning Sunrise,” the concert’s climax (hear version with vocalist Veronica Swift here). Arranger Javier Nero , a trombonist and a fascinating voice for large-ensemble arranging, doesn’t go softly with his chart, including twists of syncopation and altered harmony, not to mention a slaloming wild-ride unison line that Holt hopped aboard with aplomb.

All in all, another hot and swinging night at the Garvin, perpetuating the happy madness of this organization-on-a-mission.

Good Musical News on the Double-H Tip

Michael Stephen Brown (left) and Nicholas Canellakis | Credit: Emma Matthews

Michael Stephen Brown | Credit: Emma Matthews



Can serious music be a laughing matter? That was an underlying musical question posed at a concert in Hahn Hall as part of the Music Academy of the West’s (MAW) “Mariposa” series, titled “Humor and Harmony.” The clearly gifted, game musicians in the spotlight were cellist Michael Stephen Brown and pianist Nicholas Canellakis (an MAW alum, here in 2001, befitting the “Mariposa” mandate of showcasing former fellows now making noise in the outside classical world). The pair have gained traction as a duo, on stage and via dryly comical, music-nerdy video vignettes on YouTube (for example, check it out-link).

Underscoring the duo’s program, mixing up fine live performances with a few comic video segments and generally breezy banter onstage was a provocative supposition: despite the often calculated propriety embedded in classical music presentation, performers are actually living, breathing, vulnerable and yes, sometimes genuinely funny humans we’re watching do their demanding thing, in a serious music forum where mistakes are seriously frowned upon.

Nicholas Canellakis | Credit: Emma Matthews











Musically, they are no laughing matter. They brought full focus and interactive powers to a program ranging from the standard business of Chopin, Brahms, and Saint-Saëns to Brown’s own minimalist-adjacent “Spinning Song.” Leaning toward the jazz muse, they took on odd-meter master Don Ellis’s “Bulgarian Bulge,” closing on an intriguing and literally offbeat note.

Next up on the “Mariposa” series docket, Friday, February 12, at Hahn Hall, is Not Too Sweet: A Storytelling Show by Ann Wu, featuring flutist Wu and pianist Markus Kaitila, proud MAW alums headed back to the beach-reachable campus of note.

Choral Music Season’s First Bloom

‘Evensong,’ Trinity Episcopal Church | Photo: Josef Woodard

On Sunday evening in the welcoming, reverberant space of Trinity Episcopal Church, musical wisdom of the ancients came to visit, in the form of Evensong. This Episcopal tradition, which dates back to 16th-century monastic Episcopalian traditions, is a meditative celebration in choral song and Biblical texts. It can be considered a churchly event, but as arranged and directed by Trinity’s organist/music director Thomas Joyce, it also had allure on more purely musical terms.

Where else this month could we hear choral music by 16th-century composer Orlando Gibbons, or the respected living composer Ola Gjeilo? Those with a hankering for good choral music know that the Christmas season and its late November spillover are a great time for live choral performance. This Evensong could be considered an unofficial gateway to said choral season. On that note, here is a selective list of choral concerts on the near horizon in town:

Santa Barbara Choral Society, The Holiday Concert , Trinity Lutheran Church, Saturday and Sunday, December 5 and 6

Adelfos Ensemble, the Baroque-themed noël à Paris, 1695, Trinity Episcopal Church, Saturday, December 12

Santa Barbara Master Chorale, A Classic Christmas , Trinity Lutheran Church, Sunday and Monday, December 13 and 14

Gay Men’s Chorus, A Hard Candy Christmas , Lobero Theatre, Tuesday, December 8

Quire of Voyces, Mysteries of Christmas , St. Anthony’s Chapel, December 19 and 20

In other local church/organ news, Thomas Mellan has left the building and the town. The prodigious young Woodland Hills–based organist, who spiced up our organ scene for nearly two years as organist at First United Methodist Church, was hired to play the organ at the massive showpiece, Our Lady of the Angels Cathedral, in downtown Los Angeles. In the orbit of organist work in SoCal, this was a gig offer he couldn’t refuse.

In his time here, Mellan — who has been described as the “bad boy of the organ” — offered much in the way of musical excitement and enlightenment to parishioners and even the stray organ geek visitor, who, on any given Sunday, might sneakily fold in his arrangements of music of Liszt and Scriabin along with the motherlode of Bach and French composers (he was born in Lyon) during Sunday services. He also gave a few memorable short recitals last year, slipping challenging contemporary work — including music of his own — into the varied mix.

For his final act last Sunday, Mellan served up the unorthodox delight of JS Bach’s Fantasy G and, for the closing postlude, seemed to start in on Bach’s Fugue in G minor, but suddenly pulled the magic act of getting up, walking away from the instrument and out of the building, amid a standing ovation in the house. It was a dramatic and slightly surreal exit strategy.

It remains to be seen whether he can pull off such eclecticism in the cathedral. L.A.’s gain is S.B.’s loss, but we consider his time here a temporary gift to the town’s church music scene.

Blues on the March, to the Big 5-0

The Santa Barbara Blues Society , which has scored major points with this year’s appearances by the stellar Nick Moss, Mike Zito and Tommy Casto, closes out its 2026 calendar this Saturday with the return of the fine blues player Teresa James. More specifically, the Carillo Rec Center will be brought to life by the renowned, spicy, SoCal-based Teresa James and the Rhythm Tramps , following the release of their new album, Bad at Being Good .

Time marches on, and so does our Blues Society, which is the oldest continuous blues society in the country and will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year.

TO-DOINGS: