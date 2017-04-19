UCSB to Host NCAA College Cup Tournaments in 2018 and 2020

The NCAA College Cup, the final four of Division 1 men’s soccer, is coming to UCSB’s Harder Stadium in 2018 and 2020.

“We look forward to engaging our community and to have a first-class event that the participants and fans will remember,” UCSB athletics director John McCutcheon said Tuesday after the NCAA announced its selection of the Gaucho pitch known as “Soccer Heaven” for the two tournaments. The dates are Dec. 7-9, 2018, and Dec. 11-13, 2020.

UCSB staged the 2010 College Cup. Akron won the title by defeating Louisville, 1-0. The final match drew 9,672 fans. The other semifinalists were North Carolina and Michigan. The only other NCAA finals hosted by UCSB were men’s volleyball in 1974 and 1981. UCLA won both titles.