Adoptable Pet of the Week: Guinness

When you first glance at Guinness, you may think he’s just an ordinary orange kitty. But once you get to know him, you will want to take him home! I visited ASAP the other day with my 3-year-old daughter, who sometimes loves cats just a little too much. Guinness didn’t bat an eyelash. In fact he was rubbing up against her and licking her hand! I came very close to taking him home myself! Come visit Guinness and see for yourself.

To meet Guinness and other cats needing loving homes, visit ASAP at the Santa Barbara County Animal Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road. Hours are 9:00 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call the ASAP office at 683-3368 or visit their website at ASAP Cats

Animal Shelter Assistance Program (ASAP) is a volunteer-based, non-profit organization that takes care of the cats and kittens at the Santa Barbara County Animal Shelter. ASAP provides humane care for these animals and works to eliminate the practice of euthanizing them for reasons other than serious health or behavior problems.

The following is included in the adoption fee at ASAP: Spay or neuter surgery, Flea treatment, Vaccinations, Microchipping, Health evaluation, including testing for Feline Leukemia (FeLV) and Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV). Cats thought to be 10 years or older receive a full blood panel evaluation, thus assuring that the cat is indeed healthy and adoptable, Medical and drug coverage through ASAP’s vet for 2 weeks beyond adoption, if necessary, Temperament evaluation and Cat Carrier (you can save the County money by bringing your own).