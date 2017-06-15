While reading your article “Nukes of Hazard: Vandenberg, Star Wars, and North Korea,” I noticed a map that showed the range of missiles as concentric circles projected onto a flat Earth, which is highly problematic.
In 2003, The Economist posted a very similar map and subsequently issued a formal correction. I would like to bring these maps to your attention so that a similar correction can be issued and such cartographic errors can be avoided in the future.
“Flat-earth thinking. Thank you to those readers who pointed out that, by superimposing concentric circles on a Mercator projection, the map in our May 3rd issue (now corrected online) greatly underestimated the potential reach of North Korea’s missiles. We stand corrected.” —The Economist
The improved map from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) below does not impose concentric circles on a Mercator map projection, but rather, warps the concentric circles to account for the distortion caused by the map projection.