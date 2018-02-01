Films to Find at the Festival

Angels Wear White: This tense social-realist drama probes rape culture, patriarchy, and political corruption in contemporary China through the eyes of Mia, an undocumented teen migrant worker at a motel in a Chinese seaside resort town, and Wen, a 12-year-old girl who, along with her best friend, is sexually assaulted by a much older man at the motel where Mia works. With deftness and nuance, director Vivian Qu conducts a cast of girls and women exploring their agency around sexuality and desire. A giant statue of Marilyn Monroe’s iconic pose from The Seven Year Itch appears as a recurring emblem of the possibilities and circumscriptions they face. —Athena Tan Beyond: An African Surf Documentary: Produced by SBIFF veteran Andreas Jaritz and directed by Mario Hainzl, this film is like no other surf film you have seen. In fact, it may suffer from being pigeonholed as a “surf film.” This is a long-form and deeply meditative documentary that just happens to be told through a wave-riding lens. The undisputed stars of the film are the people and cultures of Africa, from Morocco south to Mauritania, Senegal, Gambia, and beyond. Though technically a travel film, Beyond focuses on these African residents who, despite difficult economic, social, and political realities, have managed to put surfing at the center of their lives. The story is largely told in their voices, from the front lines of their vast and varied existences. It is a celebration of humanity and one of the best demonstrations yet that surfing is in everything! —Ethan Stewart

Chasing the Thunder: Other than being about 20 minutes too long, there’s nothing bad to say about this environmental documentary. Ride along with the Sea Shepherd’s boat the Bob Barker as it embarks on a truly epic pursuit of an illegal fishing vessel, the Thunder. For 110 days, across 10,000 miles and three different oceans, the Bob Barker and her crew of activists attempt to bring the Thunder to justice after catching her illegally fishing for toothfish in the waters off Antarctica. The drama runs high as the chase unfolds, with a truly cinematic ending on the high seas that no one saw coming. There is a reason why this is one of the most famous campaigns in Sea Shepherd history, and Chasing the Thunder, directed by Mark Benjamin and Marc Levin, finally tells the story for all to know. —Ethan Stewart

Killer Bees: Bridgehampton High sits in a low-income enclave of the Hamptons. Its enrollment includes the descendants of black migrant laborers who came north to work on the farms. The school’s pride is the Killer Bees, the boys’ basketball team that has won nine New York state championships. This film documents the Bees’ 2015-16 season at a time the area is losing its rural character. There is a burgeoning demand for expensive second homes that are occupied only in the summer, when polo and yachting are the sports of choice. Find the full review here. —John Zant

The Last Suit: This film manages to be a Holocaust tale that qualifies as charming, if only for its star, Argentine actor Miguel Ángel Solá, and the long, rambling story he tells while trying to get to Lodz, Poland, from Buenos Aires. Strangely, the tale turns cloying at its most sour — once Solá’s character must cross Germany to reach Poland —when national guilt meets New Age redemption. —Jean Yamamura

The Line: On the narrative front, the sidebar features one of the best films of the couple dozen that I was able to screen in advance: The Line, an Eastern European gangster flick meets family drama about a cigarette smuggler’s life on the border between Slovakia and Ukraine. It takes place in the weeks leading up to Slovakia’s inclusion in the European Union’s Schengen zone, which will enhance border protections with Ukraine, so the times are a-changing. As pressure mounts for our brutal but ultimately caring father/protagonist to move into drug and human smuggling, the bodies start piling up, and the border itself plays the leading role. —Matt Kettmann