Game of the Week: Xolos Academy at Alta California Sol Soccer Men’s Semipro Soccer Match at San Marcos High on April 6

The Santa Barbara–based Sol, featuring some of the top young adult players in the area, has reeled off seven straight victories in its debut season as a member of the United Premier Soccer League. Alfonso Lopez and Heymar Hernandez scored in last week’s 2-0 victory over Revolution FC, raising the club’s scoring to 25 goals while yielding only three. 6pm. Warkentin Stadium, San Marcos High, 4750 Hollister Ave. $5-$10. Visit altacalsol.com.