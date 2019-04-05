Santa Barbara Demands Full Release of Mueller Report

On Thursday, April 4, nearly a hundred locals marched in protest for the full release of the Mueller report. It has now been two weeks since Robert Mueller submitted his full report on his investigation into President Trump and his alleged collusion with Russia during the 2016 election. Attorney General William Barr received the report and has since provided a summary of the findings but has not released the report in its entirety. Across the country, Americans have protested for the full report to be made public.

In Santa Barbara, protesters began their march in De la Guerra Plaza and repeated chants such as “Trump is not above the law; no one is above the law.” Many also carried homemade signs with slogans like “Don’t Barr the Truth” and “Free the Mueller Report.”