Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bus Service Surveys Riders for Route Changes

The Metropolitan Transit District will hold meetings to discuss changes to several bus routes, which could be modified as soon as August 19. Included is Line 3 to Oak Park and Cottage Hospital. Another change is to expand the UCSB Shuttle, Line 28, and to have fewer stops for the express routes 12x and 24x to Goleta and UCSB. Junior high school and high school rides may be affected, as could lines 4, 5, 10, 14, 15x, 17, and 20.



To receive public comments on the proposed changes, MTD has set up a Spanish and English online survey that includes an explanation of all of them. See www.sbmtd.gov/servicechanges to take the survey.



The first of four in-person meetings takes place in Goleta on Tuesday, April 9, 6 p.m., Goleta Valley Community Center (5679 Hollister Ave.). The others are:

Carpinteria: Thursday, April 11, 6 p.m., Carpinteria Library Multipurpose Room (5141 Carpinteria Ave.)

Santa Barbara: Monday, April 15, 6 p.m., MTD Administrative Offices auditorium, (550 Olive St.)

Santa Barbara: Wednesday, April 17, noon, MTD Administrative Offices auditorium, (550 Olive St.)

A presentation will also be made in Isla Vista at the Community Services District meeting on Monday, April 23, at 6 p.m.

For more information, go to sbmtd.gov or call (805) 963-3364.

