‘The Curse of La Llorona’ Disappoints Decently Engaging but Weak Acting and Plot.

The Curse of La Llorona is a modern take on the legendary Mexican folklore and the newest addition to the horror universe of The Conjuring. The film follows a Latin American family in Los Angeles whose children are quickly threatened by La Llorona, or a weeping spirit that kidnaps children. The film is decently engaging with high amounts of jump scares but is very weak in acting and plot structure. It serves as a lower point in the grand timeline of The Conjuring and frankly feels unnecessary in comparison. For any Latin American viewers, the experience of seeing traditional myth realized is a fun treat, although the gimmick fails to last. This is a film that is only worthwhile for diehard horror fans as the opening weekend numbers can surely attest.