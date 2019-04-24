Make Myself at Home: Summer Time in Summerland Two Beach-Inspired Homes in Summerland

Addresses: 2395 Golden Gate Avenue and 2388 Shelby Street

Status: On the market

Prices: $1,375,000 & $999,000

Growing up near the beach, my siblings and I learned to swim early. We took swimming lessons in a backyard in our San Diego neighborhood, and as soon as we mastered the basics, we swam early and often, usually at the beach. Body surfing and boogie boarding were staple summer-long activities. Two rules were enforced by Mom: Always wait half an hour after eating before going back in the water, and always swim with a buddy.

Photo: Eric Foote Photos 2395 Golden Gate Avenue

I thought about rule number two when I visited two houses for sale in Summerland last week. These homes sit right next door to each other, with both front and back door routes connecting them. I couldn’t help but entertain the idea of friends buying the houses and setting up an idyllic beach town compound. Having a built-in buddy next door, for swimming and more, seems to fit perfectly with the happy Summerland vibe.

The first home sits on the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Valencia Road, just up the hill from Summerland Elementary School and picturesque Summerland Presbyterian Church, at 2395 Golden Gate Avenue. In addition to the coveted corner location, this home enjoys the added bonus of a street-to-street lot. The property extends from Golden Gate all the way down to Shelby Street below. The result is privacy and convenience in a magical view setting.

Photo: Eric Foote Photos 2395 Golden Gate Avenue

The house itself is the essence of summer in a spare white aesthetic with bright-blue trim. The living room, kitchen, and an office upstairs all face out to the ocean, with amazing panoramic views from every room and a balcony that extends the length of the house.

A spiral staircase adds to the nautical flair and leads downstairs to all three bedrooms. The master bedroom sits towards the front of the house, with an oversized closet and en-suite bathroom. Both of the other bedrooms open onto a huge backyard sundeck. With the ocean spread out as its all-time backdrop, this deck is destined to be the centerpiece of this home. A large separate art studio shares the dynamic view. Whether it’s used as a guest bedroom, or yoga studio, or cabana-type lounge, this distinct extra space offers myriad options for the future.

Photo: Eric Foote Photos 2395 Golden Gate Avenue

The property continues down the hill to Shelby Street, with terraced garden levels that hold a row of banana trees plus two avocado trees in a large corner. The lowest level is currently paved, offering extra parking.

From the bottom of the property on Shelby Street, the house immediately next door is 2388 Shelby, located up a flight of wooden steps and through a charming house-shaped custom steel gate. This sweet two-bedroom home is a quintessential beach cottage, with a wooden deck in front, a rambling garden in back, and amazing views from every room.

The main house has wood-beamed ceilings and a row of windows smiling towards the ocean. The second bedroom is perched above and behind the rest of the house — like a crow’s nest or lookout post — perfect for a writer or artist’s creative domain.

Photo: Eric Foote Photos 2388 Shelby Street

The real magic of this little house is the garden that sprawls behind it all the way up to Golden Gate Avenue. Stone-lined pathways lead past towering palm, oak, and pine trees and a profusion of flowers and succulents. A separate fence on one side holds raised vegetable beds and a potting bench. The top of this charming backyard opens up right next door to — you guessed it — 2395 Golden Gate.

I wandered in this secluded garden and thought about its past owners who have nurtured and enjoyed it all its many years. I imagined two friends falling in love with these beach-forward beauties and creating an enchanting compound. They would always have a pal next door and a ready swimming buddy. In the magical beach town of Summerland, it seems like such fairytales could come true.

2395 Golden Gate Avenue and 2388 Shelby Street are for sale in Summerland, listed by Troy Hoidal of Truly Great Homes of Santa Barbara Brokers. Reach Troy at troy@trulygreathomes.com or 689-6808