Retired County Tax Collector Dies

Photo: County of Santa Barbara Gary L. Feramisco

Santa Barbara County’s tax collector for 18 years, Gary Feramisco died on April 26, the county announced today. Feramisco had been hired as the assistant treasurer in 1982 and then was elected to the head job in 1985. He also administered the County Employee’s Retirement System, overseeing its investment management. Among his many volunteer positions, Feramisco was with the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve for 28 years and retired as a Master Chief Yeoman in personnel administration. He died at his home in Carpinteria at the age of 77.