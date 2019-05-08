County Gets $2.6 Million for Fire-Prevention Projects

CalFire’s latest round of grants awarded $43 million to fund statewide fire-prevention projects ​— ​and $2.6 million will come to Santa Barbara County. The Lompoc Valley Fuel Reduction Project, funded with $2.2 million, will build an 18-mile fuel break from Vandenberg Air Force Base to the outskirts of Buellton and abate fuels within La Purisima Mission and around Vandenberg Village and Mission Hills communities. S.B. City Fire will receive $310,000 to update the city’s Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP). Around $207,000 goes toward Carpinteria-Summerland Fire’s CWPP update and Community Chipping and Roadside Fuel Reduction. Funds come in part from the state’s cap-and-trade program’s Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund.