Cottage Joins Betty Ford’s Patient Care Network

Cottage Health has joined Hazelden Betty Ford’s new Patient Care Network, a strategic collaboration between regional health-care providers and the world-renowned addiction treatment center. “Our goal is to use our evidence-based approaches to help people overcome addiction, which aligns nicely with Hazelden Betty Ford’s quality programs, services, and research,” said Dr. Paul Erickson, Cottage’s medical director for addiction medicine. The network, which has 13 member facilities across the country, provides access to clinical tools, educational resources, and best practices. Cottage, in turn, will share its experience in operating the Bridge Clinic with S.B. Neighborhood Clinics, which provides walk-in urgent care for people with addiction problems.