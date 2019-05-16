‘The Hustle’ Fun Despite Mid-Level Humor Actresses Have Chemistry, But Falls Flat with Sloppy Moments

The Hustle presents a fun and progressive take on feminism in which a stunning Anne Hathaway and clumsy Rebel Wilson team up to con rich men out of their money. The story arc felt rather formulaic as the two leads initially dislike each other only to find friendship in their common goal of grifted wealth. Although the talented actresses have undeniable chemistry, the filmic effort falls flat in sloppy moments of mid-level humor that often come at the crude expense of Rebel Wilson. Despite this, the film is still a fun and entertaining experience that positively contributes to the trend of strong female driven cinema.