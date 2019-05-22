Haley Hotel Is Smack in the Middle of Santa Barbara’s Action The Chic and Comfortable New Getaway Is Feet from State Street, the Funk Zone, and the Ocean

Santa Barbara has seen an explosion of hotel openings lately. Some big and some small.

One not so big but very much worth checking out is the new Haley Hotel located at 26 East Haley Street.

This quaint and newly remodeled property couldn’t get much more downtown if it tried. A one-minute walk from the hustle of State Street and a 10-minute walk to the bustle of the Funk Zone and the beach, this 17-room hotel is perfect for a quick staycation or an ideal stopping point for visitors passing through.

Locally owned by John DeWilde and managed by Marcus Natale, the Haley Hotel (www.haleyhotel.com) has contemporary and stylish rooms with a hint of the nautical. Wood floors, crisp white linens, and Netflix in every room create an urban chic vibe that ensures a comfortable home base from which to explore the rest of town.

Inspired by its namesake, Captain Salisbury Haley, one of the first visitors to map and survey Santa Barbara, the hotel prides itself on utilizing as many regional products and vendors as it can. In the rooms you will find items made by Make Smith Leather Inc, the Grapeseed Company, and DUNE coffee. Head to their small reception area that has a coffee shop meets cocktail lounge vibe, and you’ll find a wonderful pastry breakfast from gluten-free specialist Lilac Café.

Photo: Gareth Kelly Haley Hotel

“We’re hoping to offer beer, wine, and likely cocktails to our guests and their friends by the end of the year,” Natale said. “We also now have a fleet of bikes for guests to rent as well as a variety of yard games and board games. I have a lot more in store for the hotel in the months to come!”

A cute patio complete with firepit and fountain rounds out the charming property and makes for the perfect place to enjoy your evening libations before or after dinner.

And don’t worry about security. Buddy the bunny keeps a watchful eye on things from his hutch on the ground floor. He’s partial to the odd carrot and is very friendly.