More Alleged Victims Come Forward in MAD Academy Scandal

Two more alleged victims of former Multimedia Arts and Design Academy operations director Pablo Sweeney have come forward and retained renowned sexual-abuse attorney John Manly of Irvine to represent them during law-enforcement interviews. According to Manly, his two clients, both young men who had attended the S.B. High program, want to be sure that law enforcement continues to investigate the allegations against Sweeney so that no other student would be subject to what they claim to have experienced. Manly believes Sweeney’s alleged predatory behavior was “at best, wildly inappropriate, and, at worst, well-known grooming behaviors.”