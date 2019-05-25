Miramar Kicks Off its Bocce Club Club is Another Way the Miramar is Opening its Doors to the Community

On May 23, the Rosewood Miramar Beach held a splendid Opening Soirée for the Miramar Bocce Club. About 150 community members, most of them in refined white attire, mingled on the scenic grounds adjacent to the bocce courts and Grand Lawn, enjoying a gourmet buffet dinner and live music by the Adam Michaelson Band with Jon MacLennan.

Rick Caruso, CEO of Miramar’s owner/developer Caruso, welcomed the guests and shared how the idea behind the bocce club is to have community members come to the Miramar to enjoy themselves — have a cocktail, watch the sunset, play a little bocce, and be with friends. To run the bocce club, Caruso related that they brought in one of the all-time great bocce master players — James Patrick Dunne — who knows not only how to “outbocce the best bocce guys in town,” but also how to have a great amount of fun. Caruso closed by sharing that he is grateful to the community for their support and is thrilled to be a part of the community.

The club’s Summer League runs on Thursday evenings from June 6 to July 25 with matches at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Cost is $150 per person, which includes a club cap and tote. Specialty cocktails and light bites will be available for purchase. All levels are welcome, sign up as an individual, small group, or team (8 to 12 members per team).

According to Director of Bocce Dunne, “Caruso’s vision was to build a hotel that serves not only its guests, but the community as well. Rick wants to create a place for the community to gather, to feel at home, and to have a sense of belonging. The Miramar Bocce Club is, at its core, about creating friendships and memories.” JZPR Principal Jennifer Zacharias, who is handling PR and community relations for the Miramar, echoed these sentiments. According to Zacharias, “the bocce league is another way that the property is opening the doors to the community. Rosewood wants the community to view the hotel as a town center, not just a place to go for special occasions.”

There will be another bocce league starting in the fall and the club is exploring competitions with other leagues.

After a soft opening earlier this year, the Miramar held its grand opening for the property on April 10. https://www.independent.com/2019/04/15/miramar-holds-grand-opening/.

For more info about the Bocce Club, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/miramar-bocce-club-summer-league-registration-61525828409.

Photo: Gail Arnold Director of Bocce Jimmy Dunne, Blake Jones, Managing Director Sean Carney, JZPR Principal Jennifer Zacharias, and Executive Assistant Manager Patrick Lanni

Photo: Gail Arnold Friends who plan on forming a bocce team: Kelly Martin, Sheela Hunt, Asha DeMarco, Jeannie Gilbert, Christine Dawson, and Toni Mochi

Photo: Gail Arnold Beverage Director William Perbellini serving his own craft cocktail, Boccino (tequila with blood orange and pomegranate juice)

Photo: Gail Arnold Guests enjoy the soire.