NatureTrack Film Fest Submissions Films Being Accepted for 2020 Event

With two successful years under its belt, the NatureTrack Film Festival is planning for year three with a call for submissions. The festival, which will run March 20-22, 2020, and feature outdoors-themed documentaries culled from around the world, is accepting feature-length, short, live-action, and animated films. Subject categories include adventure, biography, conservation, kids connecting with nature, scenic, student, and outdoors and out of bounds. Submissions are free until August 31 and $10 from September 1 until the final deadline of September 30.

Applications are available at filmfreeway.com/NatureTrackFilmFestival.