Review | Elle King, Barns Courtney, and Girls Rock Singers Set the Granada Stage On Fire

Elle King’s headlining show at The Granada Theatre on May 30, with opener Barns Courtney, began with a few special sets by Girls Rock performers. In the beauty of their voices and the vulnerability of their words, Girls Rock performers such as Sofia Schuster and Jazara Hutton wowed with songs on subjects like Alabama’s abortion ban and self-love. Courtney, meanwhile, nearly stole the show with a highly energized, raucously wild set that included him walking upon the seats and lighting a ceremonial joint onstage. After such impressive beginnings, King’s backing band was slightly underwhelming, seeming more relaxed, even low-key; but on songs like the beautiful “Runaway,” King’s powerful voice showed she’s very much a rock queen, and king, alike.