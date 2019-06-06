Stefanie McGinnis, Sales Representative Meet Our Newest Rep, Who’s Also an Artist

Photo: Paul Wellman Stefanie McGinnis with her daughter Olivia at the Independent offices.

Name: Stefanie McGinnis

Title: Sales Representative

You just started at the Indy, but you have a background in sales, yeah? I have had a very eclectic grouping of day jobs over the years, though the majority were in retail sales and office managerial work. I am an artist and I recently graduated from UC Berkeley with a degree focusing in Installation and Social Practice art.

What do you like to do outside the office? When I’m home, I like to spend my time cooking and exploring Lompoc and Santa Ynez Valley with my daughter. We just moved to the North County from Santa Barbara and there is so much more to see and do than I expected!

What are you reading these days? One of the best parts of being a new mom is that I get to rediscover all my favorite children’s books with Olivia. Right now, I am reading a few pages of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz to her each night. For myself, the books on my nightstand are: The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up by Marie Kondo; The Accidental Life by Terry McDonell; and The Labyrinth of the Spirits by Carlos Ruiz Zafón, who is one of my favorite authors.