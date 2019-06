Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Foresters Player of the Week Fresno State Catcher Zach Presno Goes Six for 15 in Four Games

Photo: Courtesy Zach Presno

The catcher from Fresno State went 6-for-15 (.400) over a four-game span, including a five-RBI game at Conejo in which he had a home run and a triple. He threw out a runner on an attempted steal to stymie an early Orange County threat on Sunday.