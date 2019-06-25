Santa Barbara High Quarterback Deacon Hill Commits to Wisconsin Deacon Hill Makes Early Commitment After Unofficial Visit to Wisconsin Campus

Santa Barbara High class of 2021 quarterback Deacon Hill announced his commitment to The University of Wisconsin via Twitter post on Tuesday morning.

Hill chose Wisconsin over scholarship offers from Kansas State and Nevada. The family atmosphere and system fit for the 6’4” 225 pound gunslinger were major factors in his decision.

“The relationships the coaches and the players have together at Wisconsin is really cool,” Hill said. “You can just tell when you’re talking to the coaches that it’ all about the players.”

The commitment comes in advance of Hill’s much anticipated junior campaign. As a sophomore, Hill made three starts after a season ending injury to senior Sacramento State commit Frankie Gamberdella and led the Dons to the CIF-SS Division 7 playoffs.

Despite the lack of varsity experience, Hill made a big impression at college camps this spring and summer. His powerful arm and above average frame make him an attractive prospect when throwing in person.

“If you’re really good at camps and not good in the game they’re obviously not going to recruit you,” Hill said. “I thought I had enough game film that showed I could make the throws on the field and then proved it in person that I could do it at any time.”

Santa Barbara High head coach J.T. Stone has consistently prepared quarterbacks for the college level as evidenced by two of his more recent understudy’s Brent Peus, who accepted a preferred walk on offer from Stanford in 2016 and Gamberdella, who made similar arrangements at Sacramento State.

Stone’s individual work with Hill has prepared him to flourish in Wisconsin’s pro-style system.

“I’ve been training with coach Stone since I was in fourth grade and we used to always practice under center and all of youth football I ran a ton of offense under center, so I kind of adjusted in high school when we went to a complete spread system,” Hill said. “I don’t think it’s going to be that big of a change when I go there and I think I’ll fit in great with my skill set.”

With his commitment to a Big Ten school in Wisconsin, Hill has burst the door wide open for future Santa Barbara area prospects, who have the talent and will to compete at a power five program.