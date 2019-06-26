Game of the Week: Beach Volleyball’s CBVA Opens Men and Women Battle in the Sand During Semana Nautica’s First Weekend

The first weekend of Semana Nautica, the annual Santa Barbara summer sports festival, features a payday at the historic East Beach volleyball courts. Teams finishing in the top three of each division — men and women equally — will earn $1,500. Early entries among the men include Santa Barbara’s Ben Price and partner Chris Dedo of Redondo, and 40-year-olds Anthony Medel and David Goss, former standouts at San Marcos High. Medel won more than $175,000 on the pro tour between 2001 and 2010. The strong women’s field has attracted highly ranked high schoolers Josie Ulrich (Ventura) and Piper Naess (Laguna Beach), as well as players with collegiate experience, including Alexa Strange (USC)-Jessica Sykora (Arizona State), and Crissy Jones (Washington)-Susannah Muno (UCLA). Muno’s brother JJ was a baseball star on UCSB’s 2016 College World Series team. 9am-6pm. East Beach. Free. Visit cbva.com.