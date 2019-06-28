Christie Glanville Elected Board Chair for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara

Christie Glanville, a former educator who now devotes her energies to philanthropy and nonprofit advocacy, has been elected chair of the Board of Directors for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara. Her two-year term will begin July 1.

A native of Santa Barbara and a former Scholarship Foundation recipient, Ms. Glanville completed her undergraduate studies at Loyola Marymount University before earning a master’s degree and teaching credential at UC Santa Barbara. She was a kindergarten teacher for more than two decades and currently serves on the board of directors for Santa Barbara Middle School. Ms. Glanville supports a number of other local nonprofits, including Arts Mentorship Program, Child Abuse Listening Mediation (CALM), the Santa Barbara Children’s Library, Leading from Within, and the Granada Theatre’s Community Engagement Committee. A member of the Scholarship Foundation Board since 2008, she has served on several committees, most recently chairing the Development Committee and serving on the Executive committee.

Photo: Courtesy Christie Glanville

“I am honored to serve as Board chair for the Scholarship Foundation, which continues to create opportunities, transform lives, and have a profound impact on students and their families throughout Santa Barbara County,” Ms. Glanvillesaid. “As a former scholarship recipient, I know firsthand what support from this fine organization can mean in the life of a student. I am passionate about the work we are doing, providing students access to higher education to achieve their fullest potential.”

Ms. Glanville will succeed Don Logan, who will remain on the Board. Mr. Logan also will join the Scholarship Foundation’s Past Presidents Council.

“As our first alumna Board Chair, Christie will be a powerful advocate for the Scholarship Foundation and our efforts to increase educational opportunities countywide. We are sure to benefit from her infectious energy and enthusiasm,” said Scholarship Foundation President and CEO Victoria Juarez.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having cumulatively awarded in excess of $115 million to more than 50,000 county students since its founding in 1962. A nonprofit organization, the Scholarship Foundation also provides free financial aid advising services. For additional information, visit www.sbscholarship.org.

Add to Favorites