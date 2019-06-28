Downtown Edison Construction Going Smoothly, but Only Halfway Done Projected Completion Date Is End of 2021

Edison’s massive $11 million renovation of the downtown electrical grid started in 2017 and is just over half finished. The expected completion date is the end of 2021. And despite a few pesky road closures, traffic snarls, and planned outages, the project is going about as smoothly as could be expected.

That was the report delivered Tuesday by Edison representatives to the City Council, which complimented the utility for being such a good “community partner.” Councilmember Jason Dominguez said the work itself and the communication to affected homes and businesses have been “above average and amazing.”

Photo: Courtesy The next major phase of Edison’s massive $11 million renovation of the downtown electrical grid will necessitate the trenching of Anacapa Street between Sola and Ortega streets (Phase 4 on the map).

The next major phase of the multilayered project will necessitate the trenching of Anacapa Street between Sola and Ortega streets. Ongoing lane closures are expected. City Administrator Paul Casey said some routine road repaving downtown is being delayed until Edison rolls through and completes its repairs.

For outage and street closure information, visit on.sce.com/dtsb, call (800)

569-3525, or email dtsb@sce.com.

Add to Favorites