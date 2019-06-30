MTD Transit Center Getting a Makeover

The Santa Barbara MTD will begin a nearly yearlong renovation of its downtown Transit Center next month — revamping its interior, most of its exterior, loading platforms, curbs, driveway, lighting, and landscaping — to be completed by March 2020. There will be temporary facilities installed in the adjacent corner of City Lot 3 that will operate during normal transit center hours so that MTD bus service can remain in full effect throughout the project, a press release states.

Members of the public interested in learning more about the project’s details may attend an informational open house Tuesday, July 2, 4-6 p.m., at the Transit Center, located at 1020 Chapala Street.

