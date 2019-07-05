Miss Denim

Photo: Courtesy Miss Denim needs a home!

Miss Denim is an adult female, Chinchilla rabbit. Chinchilla rabbits are generally quite docile, good natured and very gentle. They are intelligent, curious and playful and enjoy company and attention. Come visit Miss Denim today!

Every rabbit sheltered at B.U.N.S. is spayed or neutered prior to adoption. Adoption applications accepted for Santa Barbara/Ventura/San Luis Obispo county residents only.

To meet Miss Denim as well as other bunnies and guinea pigs, come visit Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter (B.U.N.S.). B.U.N.S. is a volunteer organization that cares for abandoned rabbits.

B.U.N.S is located at the Santa Barbara County Animal Shelter, 5473 Overpass Rd, Santa Barbara California. B.U.N.S. works to find bunnies permanent homes, and educates the public on caring for a companion rabbit. You can call the County Shelter at 805-681-5285 or call BUNS at 805-683-0521 and leave a message for someone to call you back. For more information, visit: www. bunssb.org or email info@bunssb.org

Follow B.U.N.S. on facebook at: BUNSFB and you’ll receive health alerts in the area.

