Forester of the Week: Nick Bellafronto Third Baseman from Stanford Smashes Homer and Double

Photo: Jim Buckley Nick Bellafronto

The slugging third baseman from Stanford smashed a home run and double in Santa Barbara’s 6-4 victory over the visiting Arroyo Seco Saints, three days after hitting a homer and triple against the Saints in Pasadena.

