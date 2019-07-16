Music for the Longest Days Refresh Your Summer Playlist

Summer, more than any other season, requires music. What matters when it comes to filling one’s longest days with ear-ravishing splendor is to keep it fresh. In that spirit, here are three new releases sure to bring on summertime bliss.

Masaki Batoh, Nowhere

Japanese experimental rock pioneer Masaki Batoh brings his mastery of acoustic guitar improvisation together with his considerable producing chops on this mesmerizing session of psych-folk from Tokyo. Check out the multilayered rocker “Sundown” for the latter, and the inventive acoustic guitar workout “Boi-Taull” for the former. Batoh sings in English, Japanese, and, on one track, Latin!

Amyl and the Sniffers, S/T

Feisty punks from Melbourne, the Sniffers are a group featuring charismatic lead singer Amy Taylor. Taylor’s “non coy” persona (her words) works perfectly in the context of the band’s noisy, in your face approach to the classic punk genre. At just under 30 minutes, this is summer 2019’s tightest, most energetic musical statement.

J Balvin/Bad Bunny, OASIS

Put this on to start the fiesta and you will be immediately transported to the summer’s loosest, most trouble-free VIP section. Bad Bunny and J Balvin are reggaetón stars from Puerto Rico and Colombia, respectively, and on this collaboration they’ve hit the jackpot, not only commercially — the record is already a huge club hit — but also groove-wise. So what if the lyrics are all about the high life? It’s still July, and we are just getting started.

