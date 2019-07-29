Forester of the Week: Ryan Cash Oral Roberts Infielder Leads Way to State Championship

Photo: Jim Buckley Ryan Cash

In his third season as a summer ballplayer in Santa Barbara, the Oral Roberts infielder had his best week when the games counted most, as the Foresters defeated the Arroyo Seco Saints in the California Collegiate League Championship game, 10-9, and outlasted the Healdsburg Prune Packers in a three-game State Championship series at Thousand Oaks. Cash reached base in 13 of 16 plate appearances. He had seven hits, five runs, four RBIs, and three steals. The Foresters’ 6-1 win over the Packers on Sunday was No. 999 in Bill Pintard’s 25 years as the club’s manager. They’ll get a shot at 1,000 or more wins when they defend their championship at the National Baseball Congress World Series. Their opening game in Wichita, Kansas, will be Friday, August 2.

