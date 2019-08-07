A Disaster

Mass shootings appear to be happening as frequently as fires and hurricanes. Are we going to give them an official season and label them as natural disasters?

No, because we are more proactive when it comes to natural disasters. With mass murder, we’re only reactive.

With natural disasters we take preventive measures, have regulations and laws. We work together, outside of our political differences.

With mass murder every lobbyist takes an opportunity to make it about their agenda. It’s hard to keep track these days of who is to blame, what is responsible, and how we can prevent it from occurring.

So we can argue whether it’s video games or Kim Kardashian’s buttocks while another one occurs. But these are reactive responses to the issue. And we might as well just call it an “act of god” and pray. Because it doesn’t seem like anything is changing anytime soon.

Add to Favorites