Santa Barbara’s Link to ‘The Cryotron Files’

Dr. Dudley Allen Buck was a graduate of Santa Barbara High in 1948. He grew up at 1215 De la Vina in downtown and invented the “Cryotron,” or thumb drive as we know it today, and Content Addressable Memory, a search data application that allows you to search, i.e., on Google.

The Cryotron is now considered by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to be the first Quantum Computer Switch. MIT named its Quantum Computing Chip “the Nanocryotron.”

I co-authored a book, with Iain Dey, that was released recently in London called The Cryotron Files about the local boy made good. If there is anyone who knew my dad, please email me care of the Independent with any past stories.

