Insiders?

I am a relatively new resident to this area and relatively new to reading the Independent. I was concerned when I read in the Politics section on Friday, August 9, an article “Caldwell v. Carbajal.” Since I received this issue via email, I thought at first this was an opinion column, and the writer was taking a side, mainly due to the following — and the italics are mine: “Political insiders suspect Caldwell is running to keep Carbajal from enjoying a free ride to a third term and, more strategically, to keep Democrat campaign donations from focusing on two key local supervisorial races involving the 1st District.”

Who are these insiders? Without the sentiment in quotations, it can seem as though this opinion is being expressed by the journalist or the Independent itself. In either case, as someone who has been elected to various positions, I have never seen someone have, nor have I experienced, a “free ride” when serving in elected position. Maybe I am too sensitive in this current political climate, but I believe news reporters should report the news.

