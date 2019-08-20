‘Jail Bird’ Escapes into Sheriff’s Custody

“Jail Bird” is still looking for his owner, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Erik Raney. The gray cockatiel was found behind the main jail yesterday, “likely an escapee from its home,” Raney wrote in a press release. He doesn’t fly well, and the officers have no idea how he made it into the fenced area, Raney said, but he was very hungry when found. The staff have taken to the little guy, whom they also call “John Doe Bird,” and are keeping him safe for his owner. Raney said to contact info@sbsheriff.org to bail him out.

Add to Favorites